Subscribe Today
Log In

Social Affairs

Churches introduce ‘tap and go’ cashless donation

The Archdiocese of Dublin has partnered with Californian paytech firm Clover to install digital donation terminals in churches

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
7th November, 2021
Churches introduce ‘tap and go’ cashless donation
The pay terminal is already in operation in parishes including Rathmines, where Father Andrew O’Sullivan, the Archdiocese’s head of financial development, is the parish administrator. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Tap-and-donate devices are being installed in churches across almost 200 parishes in Dublin and the east of the country in a bid to combat plummeting collection-plate income and move donations into the cashless era.

The Dublin Archdiocese, which also takes in Wicklow, parts of Kildare, Laois, Wexford and Carlow, has struck a deal with Clover, a Californian paytech firm, and AIB’s merchant services unit to install digital donation terminals in each church.

“Parishioners were...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paul Hickey: ‘Men kick on in their careers, and women take time off and then they don\&#039;t get to catch up. I think parity of leave for parents is an essential ingredient for gender equality in the workplace.” Picture: Lorraine O’Sullivan

McEntee’s husband wants more men to take six months of parental leave

Social Affairs Michael Brennan 5 hours ago
Thomas Pringle raised the Brandon report again today at Leaders’ Questions. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Pringle continues to campaign for the Brandon report to be published

Social Affairs Michael Brennan 4 days ago
Rosanna Davison said the “heartbreaking reality” was that she was not legally recognised as her daughter’s mother. Davison had her first baby through surrogacy in Ukraine.Picture: RollingNews.ie

Advocates to present request to Dáil for bill to include international surrogacy

Social Affairs Daniel Murray 1 week ago
Bernard Gloster, the Tusla chief executive, has said recruitment of social workers is a ‘serious challenge’ for the agency. Picture: Alan Place

Tusla facing ‘serious challenges’ on social worker recruitment

Social Affairs Donal MacNamee 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1