Churches introduce ‘tap and go’ cashless donation

Tap-and-donate devices are being installed in churches across almost 200 parishes in Dublin and the east of the country in a bid to combat plummeting collection-plate income and move donations into the cashless era.

The Dublin Archdiocese, which also takes in Wicklow, parts of Kildare, Laois, Wexford and Carlow, has struck a deal with Clover, a Californian paytech firm, and AIB’s merchant services unit to install digital donation terminals in each church.

“Parishioners were...