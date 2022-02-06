Subscribe Today
Log In

Social Affairs

Almost all Irish surrogacies now taking place in Ukraine

New figures show that the east European country has become the location of choice for Irish couples hoping to avail of a commercial surrogacy arrangement

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
6th February, 2022
Almost all Irish surrogacies now taking place in Ukraine
A nurse watches over babies at a hospital in Kiev. Picture: Getty

Nearly all Irish couples who use commercial surrogacy arrangements do so in Ukraine, according to new figures released to the Business Post.

Travel documents for children born through International Surrogacy Arrangements must be approved by the passport service. According to figures released by the Department of Foreign Affairs, 148 of 154 of those travel documents issued since 2017 were babies born in Ukraine.

The figures will help to inform the work of a new Oireachtas Committee...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A nurse cares for newborn babies at Kiev\&#039;s Venice hotel on May 15, 2020. Over 100 babies born to surrogate mothers were stranded when their foreign parents were unable to collect them. Picture: Sergei Supinsky/Getty

How planned Irish legislation has exposed the ethical dilemma at the heart of the Ukrainian surrogate baby route taken by Irish couples

Social Affairs Daniel Murray
Kelly Duda provided information that helped with the production of Bad Blood, an award-winning Irish documentary on Irish men who were unwittingly infected with HIV through contaminated blood treatments. Picture: Getty

MEPs urged to intervene in trial of US filmmaker linked to Irish tainted blood documentary

Social Affairs Donal MacNamee
Conor O’Mahony, the special rapporteur for child protection, will call it ‘unsustainable’ to allow legal ambiguity in cases where Irish families enter into surrogacy arrangements overseas. Picture: Derek Speirs

‘Unavoidable’ that Irish couples will continue using international surrogacy services

Social Affairs Donal MacNamee
Senator Mary Seery-Kearney had her child through surrogacy arrangements in India. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Senator cautions intending parents about Ukraine surrogacy

Social Affairs Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1