Almost all Irish surrogacies now taking place in Ukraine
New figures show that the east European country has become the location of choice for Irish couples hoping to avail of a commercial surrogacy arrangement
Nearly all Irish couples who use commercial surrogacy arrangements do so in Ukraine, according to new figures released to the Business Post.
Travel documents for children born through International Surrogacy Arrangements must be approved by the passport service. According to figures released by the Department of Foreign Affairs, 148 of 154 of those travel documents issued since 2017 were babies born in Ukraine.
The figures will help to inform the work of a new Oireachtas Committee...
