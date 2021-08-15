Aidan Regan: If childcare is an essential service, why do we not provide it publicly?
The pandemic made clear the degree to which our economy relies on childcare, yet a Unicef study shows Ireland nearly the worst of 41 rich nations in terms of provision and cost
The Covid-19 pandemic has been a major struggle for those balancing childcare and work. With the creche and office closed, parenting while working from home became a new norm.
There is a growing body of research now showing that women were disproportionately affected by this burdensome change. This is because working women are still the primary caregivers in the home.
The pandemic also revealed just how important childcare is for a functioning labour market, and...
