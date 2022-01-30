AG says commodification of children is a concern in international surrogacy

International commercial surrogacy raises “complex ethical issues and concerns about commodification of children and exploitation of surrogate mothers”, according to an issues paper prepared by the Attorney General for a new Oireachtas committee.

The special Oireachtas committee on international surrogacy has been established to work through the ethical and legal implications of facilitating Irish couples to avail of commercial surrogacy arrangements abroad, even as the government prepares to explicitly outlaw commercial surrogacy here.

