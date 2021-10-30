Advocates to present request to Dáil for bill to include international surrogacy
Groups will present a letter to government amid reports that assisted reproduction law will apply only to ‘domestic, altruistic surrogacy’
Urgent legislation on international surrogacy will be demanded by advocacy groups who plan to present a letter to the government at a demonstration outside the Dáil on Tuesday.
The letter to the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste, and the Ministers for Health, Justice and Children is in response to a Business Post report last week, which revealed that international surrogacy would not be provided for under the forthcoming assisted human reproduction (AHR) bill....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Tusla facing ‘serious challenges’ on social worker recruitment
Bernard Gloster, chief executive of Tusla, will tell the Public Accounts Committee of staffing issues after a Hiqa report identified a shortage of social workers in the agency
‘A lot of students are coming to us already scarred’: Why Irish sex education needs a reboot
All too often, issues like consent and sexual violence are neglected on the curriculums of Irish schools, resulting in pupils being woefully uninformed on key issues. But moves are now finally afoot to change all that
Jobseekers to get extra €5 a week in budget as fuel allowance rises
The government has widened the eligibility criteria for caterers so more can access the allowance as part of a €558 million social welfare budget
Cabinet grants approval for 500 Afghan citizens to get refugee status in Ireland
There is a ‘real range of talents’ coming into the country among the refugees, according to Roderic O’Gorman