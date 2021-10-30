Subscribe Today
Advocates to present request to Dáil for bill to include international surrogacy

Groups will present a letter to government amid reports that assisted reproduction law will apply only to ‘domestic, altruistic surrogacy’

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
30th October, 2021
Rosanna Davison said the “heartbreaking reality” was that she was not legally recognised as her daughter’s mother. Davison had her first baby through surrogacy in Ukraine.Picture: RollingNews.ie

Urgent legislation on international surrogacy will be demanded by advocacy groups who plan to present a letter to the government at a demonstration outside the Dáil on Tuesday.

The letter to the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste, and the Ministers for Health, Justice and Children is in response to a Business Post report last week, which revealed that international surrogacy would not be provided for under the forthcoming assisted human reproduction (AHR) bill....

