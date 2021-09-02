Whatsapp is handed record €225m fine from Data Protection Commission

Whatsapp has been hit with a €225 million fine from the Data Protection Commission (DPC) in the largest sanction handed out by the watchdog.

The Facebook-owned messaging app has also been given a reprimand and ordered to bring its processes under compliance in relation to a number of failings found by the DPC.

Helen Dixon, the Data Protection Commissioner, had initially proposed a fine of €50 million for violating privacy laws, but in July data...