Whatsapp is handed record €225m fine from Data Protection Commission
The Facebook-owned messaging app has received the largest sanction yet from the Irish watchdog after violating privacy laws
Whatsapp has been hit with a €225 million fine from the Data Protection Commission (DPC) in the largest sanction handed out by the watchdog.
The Facebook-owned messaging app has also been given a reprimand and ordered to bring its processes under compliance in relation to a number of failings found by the DPC.
Helen Dixon, the Data Protection Commissioner, had initially proposed a fine of €50 million for violating privacy laws, but in July data...
