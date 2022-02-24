Subscribe Today
Twitter promises faster action on fake news amid Ukraine invasion

Facebook owner Meta says it is ‘closely monitoring’ for misinformation on its platforms

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
24th February, 2022
Twitter promises faster action on fake news amid Ukraine invasion
Twitter said it was working to advance the ‘speed and scale’ of enforcement against disinformation. Picture: Getty

Twitter has promised to up the speed of enforcement against misinformation spreading on its platform as Russia invades Ukraine.

And Meta, the owner of Facebook, said it was “closely monitoring” the situation to stop false information spreading online using teams of native Ukrainian and Russian speakers.

The social media giants were responding to questions from the Business Post about the risk of misinformation spreading on their platforms after dozens of Ukrainian soldiers were...

