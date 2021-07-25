Twitter is ‘a sewer’, says Varadkar
Tánaiste criticises the company’s response to complaints about abuse as the government prepares a bill to set up an online safety regulator
Leo Varadkar has described Twitter as a “sewer” that needs to be cleaned up.
The Tánaiste has been a frequent user of the social media platform for over a decade with more than 420,000 people following his account.
However, he strongly criticised Twitter as the “worst” of all the social media platforms because it is "very poor” when it comes to responding to complaints about abusive Tweets.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ex-diplomat seeks Irish embassy support on data laws
Shane Cahill, who now works for Facebook, sought support to change rules on the transferring of private European citizens’ information to the US
TikTok: Dublin tech’s rising force
Chinese social media sensation TikTok is poaching tech workers from established multinationals and has grown its Irish base from five to 1,200 staff in just over a year. So what’s next for the rapidly expanding tech giant?
EU challenges TikTok over marketing tactics for children
Irish MEP Deirdre Clune said the Chinese social media company’s alleged consumer rights breaches were ‘completely unacceptable’
Roz Purcell: ‘I live in my own bubble sometimes’
Roz Purcell stands out among Instagram stars for her integrity and empathy for young people, having overcome her own demons as a model in her early 20s. But what is perhaps most impressive is how she juggles multiple roles with aplomb, including as a judge in the upcoming Junk Kouture competition