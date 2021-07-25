Subscribe Today
Twitter is ‘a sewer’, says Varadkar

Tánaiste criticises the company’s response to complaints about abuse as the government prepares a bill to set up an online safety regulator

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
25th July, 2021
Leo Varadkar: the Tánaiste says Twitter is poor at reponding to abusive posts complaints. Picture: Getty

Leo Varadkar has described Twitter as a “sewer” that needs to be cleaned up.

The Tánaiste has been a frequent user of the social media platform for over a decade with more than 420,000 people following his account.

However, he strongly criticised Twitter as the “worst” of all the social media platforms because it is "very poor” when it comes to responding to complaints about abusive Tweets.

