TikTok lobbied Irish government for exemption from Digital Markets Act
The Chinese social media giant said that the European Commission’s model for the DMA was ‘arbitrary’ and ‘fundamentally flawed’
TikTok told the Irish government that it should not fall under the scope of forthcoming EU legislation to regulate tech companies as it is a “young, challenger platform” and the new rules would saddle them with “unnecessary obligations” that could harm their business interests.
The Digital Markets Act (DMA) is a proposed EU legislative instrument designed to curb the powers of market-dominant tech companies, or “gatekeepers” in the sector, and prevent...
