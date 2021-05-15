Subscribe Today
Log In

Social media

Roz Purcell: ‘I live in my own bubble sometimes’

Roz Purcell stands out among Instagram stars for her integrity and empathy for young people, having overcome her own demons as a model in her early 20s. But what is perhaps most impressive is how she juggles multiple roles with aplomb, including as a judge in the upcoming Junk Kouture competition

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
15th May, 2021
Roz Purcell: ‘I live in my own bubble sometimes’
Roz Purcell: ‘Everything could look good on the outside, but if it’s not on the inside, then there’s no point’

If you’re one of the half a million people who follow Roz Purcell online, then you’ll know without me telling you that her Instagram feed is clever.

Most Instagram influencers deliver highlight reels of their lives to their audiences: glossily edited shots and footage that focus on their most perfect moments. Purcell, a former model who is also a cookbook author and creator of the hiking community the Hike Life, serves...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Donald Trump’s Facebook account was suspended indefinitely during the January 6 riots at Capitol Hill but the social media company has since failed to resolve the situation

Facebook is given six-month deadline to make final Trump ruling

Social media Emmet Ryan 1 week ago
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny came to prominence as an anti-corruption activist and attempted to run against Vladimir Putin in the 2018 presidential election

Russia to fine Tik Tok again in Navalny row

Social media Aaron Rogan 1 week ago
Instagram apologised to users after an issue with its algorithm meant diet-based content was suggested to users with eating disorders. Photo: Getty

New Media Commission will regulate algorithmic decision-making

Social media Donal MacNamee 4 weeks ago
Facebook told an Oireachtas committee it would not stop micro-targeting – a controversial practice that allows parties to target specific demographics using social media databases – on its platform. Picture: Getty

Facebook says monitoring the truth of political ads in Ireland is not its job

Social media Donal MacNamee 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1