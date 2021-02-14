Online ‘haters’ just one of many obstacles facing relaunched Bebo

If you are in your late 20s or early 30s, it‘s likely you experienced a moment of nostalgic joy last week when the co-founder of Bebo confirmed that the social media platform is coming back.

Michael Birch, who sold Bebo for $850 million in 2008 before buying it back for $1 million five years ago, said the aim of the revamped site is to provide “a refreshing break” from the misinformation social media...