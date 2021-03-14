Lise Hand: The truth is not out there

This is 1776, and we the people will never give up. We will never let our country go to the globalists. George Soros, you can go to hell.” Gina Bisignano, Beverly Hills beauty salon owner, US Capitol Building, January 6th, 2021.

It was always going to take a special kind of news event to wrench the world’s attention away from the grim omnipresence of Covid-19 stories and statistics.

But the extraordinary drama which unfolded...