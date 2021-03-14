Subscribe Today
Log In

Social media

Lise Hand: The truth is not out there

The insurrection on Washington’s Capitol Hill was the culmination of years of indoctrination and grooming by vested interests, but if you think that conspiracies and lies are not finding an audience here then think again

Lise Hand
14th March, 2021
8
The rioters at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6 were united by one thing: disinformation

This is 1776, and we the people will never give up. We will never let our country go to the globalists. George Soros, you can go to hell.” Gina Bisignano, Beverly Hills beauty salon owner, US Capitol Building, January 6th, 2021.

It was always going to take a special kind of news event to wrench the world’s attention away from the grim omnipresence of Covid-19 stories and statistics.

But the extraordinary drama which unfolded...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Florin Vitan and Alessia Lanza, TikTok influencers: TikTok is currently the subject of enforcement by the Italian data protection authority following the death of a ten-year-old girl in Palermo who had apparently been participating in a “blackout challenge” circulating on the app

Colin Murphy: Time for the government to take the DPC seriously and prevent a ‘Wild West’ of data protection

Social media Colin Murphy 1 month ago
Bebo stands for ‘Blog Early, Blog Often’ which is a mantra that may appeal to younger users. Photo: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

Online ‘haters’ just one of many obstacles facing relaunched Bebo

Social media Jess Kelly 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1