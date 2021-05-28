Subscribe Today
Log In

Social media

EU challenges TikTok over marketing tactics for children

Irish MEP Deirdre Clune said the Chinese social media company’s alleged consumer rights breaches were ‘completely unacceptable’

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
28th May, 2021
EU challenges TikTok over marketing tactics for children
Deidre Clune, the MEP representing Ireland South, said TikTok must be called to account. Picture: Wachiwit/iStock Photo

The European Commission has given TikTok, the Chinese social media giant, one month to respond to allegations that its commercial practices and policies are in breach of EU consumer rights.

The commission said it had entered into a formal dialogue with TikTok following an alert from the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), a network of consumer agencies which includes Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Protection Authority, relating to potential breaches of consumer rights.

Areas of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Roz Purcell: ‘Everything could look good on the outside, but if it’s not on the inside, then there’s no point’

Roz Purcell: ‘I live in my own bubble sometimes’

Social media Nadine O’Regan 1 week ago
Donald Trump’s Facebook account was suspended indefinitely during the January 6 riots at Capitol Hill but the social media company has since failed to resolve the situation

Facebook is given six-month deadline to make final Trump ruling

Social media Emmet Ryan 3 weeks ago
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny came to prominence as an anti-corruption activist and attempted to run against Vladimir Putin in the 2018 presidential election

Russia to fine Tik Tok again in Navalny row

Social media Aaron Rogan 3 weeks ago
Instagram apologised to users after an issue with its algorithm meant diet-based content was suggested to users with eating disorders. Photo: Getty

New Media Commission will regulate algorithmic decision-making

Social media Donal MacNamee 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1