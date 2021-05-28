EU challenges TikTok over marketing tactics for children
Irish MEP Deirdre Clune said the Chinese social media company’s alleged consumer rights breaches were ‘completely unacceptable’
The European Commission has given TikTok, the Chinese social media giant, one month to respond to allegations that its commercial practices and policies are in breach of EU consumer rights.
The commission said it had entered into a formal dialogue with TikTok following an alert from the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), a network of consumer agencies which includes Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Protection Authority, relating to potential breaches of consumer rights.
Areas of...
