Comment: Mayo suffering from the real curse of social media abuse
Multi-billion dollar tech firms can and must do more to police their sphere
There’s a scene in Jay and Silent Bob that dates the film.
Holden says if the buzz is any indicator the movie is going to make “some huge bank”.
“What buzz,” asks Jay.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Charli d’Amelio: TikTok’s Dancing Queen
Having achieved superstar status on the social media giant, Charli d’Amelio is now the subject of a behind-the-scenes documentary on Disney+. But is she happy with that level of fame?
Whatsapp unlikely to pay €225m DPC fine in next two years
Company says timing of its payout to the state may be impacted by appeal
Whatsapp is handed record €225m fine from Data Protection Commission
The Facebook-owned messaging app has received the largest sanction yet from the Irish watchdog after violating privacy laws
Twitter is ‘a sewer’, says Varadkar
Tánaiste criticises the company’s response to complaints about abuse as the government prepares a bill to set up an online safety regulator