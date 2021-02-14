Colin Murphy: Time for the government to take the DPC seriously and prevent a ‘Wild West’ of data protection

Before the banking crash, international banking and shadow-banking firms clustered in Dublin, in part because regulation was “light-touch”. By 2005, the New York Times wrote that Ireland had become known “as something of the Wild West of European finance.”

By September 2008, with the collapse of Depfa, the Dublin-based German lender, Ireland was ground zero for the European banking crisis. The damage to the country’s reputation was significant.

Now, with social...