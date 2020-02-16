Youth marketing agency helps brands avoid the ‘cringe factor’

In her role as head of creative innovation at Thinkhouse, the youth marketing agency, Jane McDaid’s priority is to prevent brands from using “cringeworthy” tactics that could alienate their target audience.

McDaid, who set up the company in 2001 and employs 40 people in Dublin, said her mission starting out was to put an end to tone-deaf “youth marketing”.

“I was a creative, culturally aware twentysomething myself. I had a small...