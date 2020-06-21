Sunday June 21, 2020
Yoga association warns that half of studios at risk of closure

Association of Irish Yoga Studios lobbies government for Vat rate reduction

21st June, 2020
2
Yoga classes can resume from June 29, but only with much smaller numbers

Yoga studios are “on their knees” and half of them are at risk of permanent closure, the Association of Irish Yoga Studios has warned.

The newly formed association of 100 studios around Ireland has come together to lobby the government for a reduction in their Vat rate.

Yoga studios are currently subject to 13.5 per cent Vat, while gyms have paid the lower rate of 9 per cent since 2011.

