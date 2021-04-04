Subscribe Today
WellAir sees explosion in demand for products in battle against coronavirus

A top executive at the air disinfection company says business has grown due to the pandemic, but that the staff are very conscious that its success comes while many people are suffering

Elaine O'Regan
4th April, 2021
Kieran McBrien, senior vice-president at Well Air

From his home outside Bonn in west Germany, Belfast-born Kieran McBrien has experienced conflicting emotions as he has watched the Covid pandemic unfold around the world.

McBrien is the senior vice-president for international business development at WellAir, the Irish air disinfection company backed by entrepreneur Bill McCabe.

“From a human point of view, the past year has been terrible for everyone. From a business point of view, it has been very good for WellAir,” McBrien...

