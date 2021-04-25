Wearable distancing alert aims to bring employees back to work

Hubbcat, an Irish telecoms firm, has developed a “powerful” contact tracing system for offices, factories and retailers which aims to get employees back into workplaces.

The AllSafe system, created by the Wicklow-based company, aims to allow employees to return to work safely and involves a clip-on device which alerts employees if they are not social distancing.

It also keeps a record of close contacts for contact-tracing purposes if there is a confirmed case...