Vromo delivers on demand with €5m funding round

Vromo, a Dublin-based developer of restaurant delivery software, has opened a €5 million funding round in response to rising demand during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Alan Hickey, its co-chief executive, said the money would allow the company to expand quickly in Ireland and other markets, including Britain, the US, Australia and New Zealand. Its software is used by about 350 restaurants and fast-food outlets.

“Our target had been to have somewhere in the region of 3,000 sites...