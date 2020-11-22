Virtual restaurant firm offers small eateries a chance to grow

Hosted Kitchens, a new “virtual restaurant” business, will open its first location in Dublin next year, and is planning to open 20 more sites nationwide.

The start-up, established by Sean Murray, aims to develop a network of kitchens in Ireland that help small- and medium-sized restaurants manage online orders and expand into new locations rapidly.

Murray previously co-founded Irish firm Vromo with Alan Hickey. The company raised millions of euro in funding and developed...