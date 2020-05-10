Video Sherpa signs hospital deal after €500k funding round

Clinicians will provide remote services to patients using an online video platform developed by Video Sherpa in a new deal with University Hospital Galway (UHG).
The deal, agreed in response to Covid-19 restrictions, follows a €500,000 funding round closed at the start of the month by the Galway start-up.
The Video Sherpa platform is an online production platform that allows companies to create and manage their own video content quickly and easily.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team