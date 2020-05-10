Video Sherpa signs hospital deal after €500k funding round

Clinicians will provide remote services to patients using an online video platform developed by Video Sherpa in a new deal with University Hospital Galway (UHG).

The deal, agreed in response to Covid-19 restrictions, follows a €500,000 funding round closed at the start of the month by the Galway start-up.

The Video Sherpa platform is an online production platform that allows companies to create and manage their own video content quickly and easily.