Sunday May 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Video Sherpa signs hospital deal after €500k funding round

The start-up’s online production platform will allow University Hospital Galway to provide remote patient services

10th May, 2020
Anna Downes, chief executive Video Sherpa: Covid-19 has presented new opportunities for the company. Picture: Andrew Downes

Clinicians will provide remote services to patients using an online video platform developed by Video Sherpa in a new deal with University Hospital Galway (UHG).

The deal, agreed in response to Covid-19 restrictions, follows a €500,000 funding round closed at the start of the month by the Galway start-up.

The Video Sherpa platform is an online production platform that allows companies to create and manage their own video content quickly and easily.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Cyber firm nets €1m from two ‘partner’ investors after trawl

Cyber Risk has evolved after a ‘painful transition’ from advisory firm to tech company, its founder says

Elaine O'Regan | 4 hours ago

Lanidor gets personal with a virtual consultation service

A Galway boutique owner now offers one-to-one video calls as well as online sales

Elaine O'Regan | 4 hours ago

Lighting firm switches to hygiene screens in fight against Covid-19

Pro-Light Design & Technology has set up a new division to help protect employees after lockdown ends

Elaine O'Regan | 4 hours ago