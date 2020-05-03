Vast majority of tech start-ups could fail inside six months, warns industry group

The vast majority of Ireland’s tech start-ups are at risk of going under inside the next six months unless the government improves support, according to research by industry group Scale Ireland.
The study of Irish start-ups found that 80 per cent had enough capital to only keep going for the next six months, with a fifth of businesses saying they only had enough to keep going for the next month.
“It would be useful...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team