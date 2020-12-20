Unexpected payback time: Revenue’s clawback of the TWSS

Kevin, who owns a small business in the west of Ireland, faced an unpleasant call from his bookkeeper recently. Revenue had been in touch, and they were demanding a five-figure sum.

Earlier this year, Kevin’s company, which he asked not to be named, availed of the temporary wage subsidy scheme (TWSS). As part of the scheme, businesses that expected a 25 per cent hit to turnover could receive state support in the form of a...