Under 5% of funds from state’s €2bn credit scheme have been drawn down

Less than 5 per cent of the funds from the state’s €2 billion flagship lending scheme to assist small firms through Covid-19 has been drawn down.

The Credit Guarantee Scheme, which sees the state absorb the majority of potential losses, has loaned just over €84 million to 1,657 firms, according to figures released by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

The figures cover the period from the scheme’s launch late in the summer until...