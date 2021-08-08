Tycoon Ryan’s foundation seeks to fund community bookshops in every county

A new bookshop is on the way to Dublin’s Liberties supported by Declan Ryan, the son of the late Tony Ryan, and the One Foundation, his philanthropic organisation.

It will be the third location for Books at One, a not-for-profit community-led model of bookshops, that are planned for every county in Ireland.

Ryan, a multimillionaire and serial investor in commercial property and aviation, founded Books at One in 2016, as an offshoot of...