Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Tycoon Ryan’s foundation seeks to fund community bookshops in every county

The Dublin venture will be the third outlet of Books at One, a not-for-profit model of bookshops

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
8th August, 2021
Tycoon Ryan’s foundation seeks to fund community bookshops in every county
Vincent Murphy and Mary Ruddy, who run the Books at One shop in Letterfrack in Co Galway.

A new bookshop is on the way to Dublin’s Liberties supported by Declan Ryan, the son of the late Tony Ryan, and the One Foundation, his philanthropic organisation.

It will be the third location for Books at One, a not-for-profit community-led model of bookshops, that are planned for every county in Ireland.

Ryan, a multimillionaire and serial investor in commercial property and aviation, founded Books at One in 2016, as an offshoot of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Claire Davey, founders of America Village Apothecary, closed down her cocktail bar in Galway city at the start of the pandemic and relaunched her business as a wellness retreat. Picture: Michael Dillon

Scent of progress as Galway apothecary is relaunched

SMEs Killian Woods 9 hours ago
Leah Fletcher, co-founder of deDanú: The home-grown skincare companyhas developed a skincare line that is formulated, manufactured, and distributed from a facility in Co Roscommon.

Irish company to launch CBD skin products on Amazon store

SMEs Catherine Sanz 9 hours ago
Sonia Deasy: The Essentials range, which included four products, will be produced by Pestle &amp; Mortar, but the company has done a deal with United Drug to distribute the line. Picture: Bryan Meade

Pestle & Mortar strikes distribution deal with United Drug for latest range

SMEs Killian Woods 1 week ago
Sean Murray of Hosted Kitchens: ‘We’re a small team right now, but Shane and Dmitry have serious credentials to help grow the business.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Virtual restaurant start-up completes €1.25m seed round of funding

SMEs Killian Woods 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1