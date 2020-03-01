Sunday March 1, 2020
Traxsit aims to combat rural theft with tracking device

The wireless device aims to help farmers locate stolen machinery and equipment

1st March, 2020
Conor Walsh and Luke O'Mahony of Traxsit. “There are other tracking devices out there on the market and they are really expensive,” O’Mahony said. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Traxsit, a Cork-based start-up, has launched a GPS tracking device to fight rural theft.

Luke O’Mahony, 26, and Conor Walsh, 23, from Cork, founded the firm last year to help farmers track stolen machinery and equipment.

Their device uses the Sigfox wireless network, which is suitable for low-power equipment that needs to be always on. This means it can work in rural areas with patchy mobile coverage, O’Mahony said.

