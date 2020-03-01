Traxsit aims to combat rural theft with tracking device

Traxsit, a Cork-based start-up, has launched a GPS tracking device to fight rural theft.
Luke O’Mahony, 26, and Conor Walsh, 23, from Cork, founded the firm last year to help farmers track stolen machinery and equipment.
Their device uses the Sigfox wireless network, which is suitable for low-power equipment that needs to be always on. This means it can work in rural areas with patchy mobile coverage, O’Mahony said.
