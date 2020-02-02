Top billing for Ultan Technologies

Keeping the cash flowing can be challenging for start-ups, particularly those selling a new technology to an established market.
Cathal Brady got around this problem in the early years by supplementing income from sales of Ultan Technologies, his cloud-based software company, with consultancy services aimed at his target market.
The business has developed a platform that helps local authorities and energy, water and gas providers, to manage billing.
