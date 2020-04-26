Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tito’s brother Vito is just the ticket for e-conferencing

Irish ticketing platform’s new service incorporates live video streaming, recording, hosting and sponsorship

26th April, 2020
Paul Campbell and David Parsons, co-founders of Tito. When the ticket sales platform saw a sharp drop in revenue due to Covid-19 restrictions, the company launched an e-conferencing service called Vito

Irish ticketing platform Tito has launched a new e-conferencing service following a sharp drop in revenues in recent weeks.

Paul Campbell, its co-founder and chief executive, said Vito would give hard-hit event organisers a new way to make ends meet while large-scale gatherings remain off-limits.

Vito facilitates live streams and recordings and incorporates agendas, invitations and a section for sponsors’ offers. It launched its first remote technology conference online on March 31.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Ring maker helps you choose your sparkler from home

Lorimat Jewellers launches home try-on service where sample rings are posted out to happy couples for sizing

Elaine O'Regan | 4 hours ago

Bringing a digital dimension to construction costs

When two brothers from Dublin came home from Australia and saw a gap in the domestic building costings market, the result was Livecosts.com

Elaine O'Regan | 4 hours ago

Life goes on during crisis for insurance comparison site

Ucompare has had to change its priorities as travel insurance comes to a standstill

Elaine O'Regan | 4 hours ago