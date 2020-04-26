Tito’s brother Vito is just the ticket for e-conferencing

Irish ticketing platform Tito has launched a new e-conferencing service following a sharp drop in revenues in recent weeks.
Paul Campbell, its co-founder and chief executive, said Vito would give hard-hit event organisers a new way to make ends meet while large-scale gatherings remain off-limits.
Vito facilitates live streams and recordings and incorporates agendas, invitations and a section for sponsors’ offers. It launched its first remote technology conference online on March 31.
