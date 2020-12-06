The guiding star of the North’s tech sector

Chris McClelland has a simple goal: to make Northern Ireland the best place to start a business. The start-up founder turned managing director of IgniteNI is leaning on the lessons he learned in his own career to bring through the next generation of businesses.

IgniteNI is a Belfast-based accelerator backed by Invest Northern Ireland, the economic development agency. A total of 85 companies have gone through its two programmes, Propel and Accelerator, over the last...