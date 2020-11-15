Sunday November 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tech start-up Clevernet buys wifi services firm Connect2Fi

The smart service company makes an acquisition as it continues its expansion drive

15th November, 2020
Clevernet, headed by Shane Deasy, a co-founder of Bitbuzz. credit: Fergal Philips

Clevernet, a technology start-up, has acquired Connect2Fi, an Irish wifi company, for an undisclosed sum.

Clevernet, headed by Shane Deasy, a co-founder of Bitbuzz, offers a range of smart services to commercial property owners to more efficiently manage their buildings and reduce consumption.

It has acquired Connect2Fi, a small wifi provider which Deasy had previously been involved in establishing, from Mainline Group, a Cork-based utility company.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

100 Hot Start-Ups (E-H)

We continue our profile of the most exciting new companies in Ireland this year

Business Post | 3 hours ago

Making It Work: Designer has bags of fun with new ‘seasonless’ collection

Nicki Hoyne shut down her popular My Shining Armour site earlier this year to focus on getting her own collection of statement leather bags off the ground

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

100 Hot Start-Ups (I-O)

We continue our profile of the most exciting new companies in Ireland this year

Business Post | 3 hours ago