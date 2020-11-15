Tech start-up Clevernet buys wifi services firm Connect2Fi

Clevernet, a technology start-up, has acquired Connect2Fi, an Irish wifi company, for an undisclosed sum.

Clevernet, headed by Shane Deasy, a co-founder of Bitbuzz, offers a range of smart services to commercial property owners to more efficiently manage their buildings and reduce consumption.

It has acquired Connect2Fi, a small wifi provider which Deasy had previously been involved in establishing, from Mainline Group, a Cork-based utility company.