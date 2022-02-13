Tech salaries set to rise by 12%

Salaries at technology firms in Ireland are forecast to rise by 12 per cent this year, as firms battle to retain staff and recruit from competitors.

The latest salary guide compiled by Prosperity, an Irish recruitment agency, has shown tech chief executives and recruiters in Ireland felt “compelled” to increase salaries in 2021 and are expecting to do so again in 2022.

The research included updated salaries for over 100 in-demand positions in Ireland. The highest...