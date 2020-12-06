Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

TCD firm seeks €1m to fund launch of virus-killing robot

‘Violet’ uses ultraviolet technology to kill bacteria and viruses, including Covid-19, influenza and MRSA

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
6th December, 2020
TCD firm seeks €1m to fund launch of virus-killing robot
Conor McGinn, co-founder and chief executive of Akara Robotics

Akara Robotics, the Dublin-based start-up, has launched its new virus-killing robot called Violet, with the firm now raising €1 million to bring the product to market.

The company, founded in 2019, is a spin-out from the robotics lab at Trinity College Dublin. Violet is the firm’s follow-up to its first robot Stevie.

Stevie was developed to assist carers in retirement communities and help provide residents with social connections to their families. The robot was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Chris McClelland, managing director of IgniteNI. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

The guiding star of the North’s tech sector

SMEs Emmet Ryan 4 hours ago
The SME loan scheme, which sees up to 80 per cent of potential losses absorbed by the state, has had less uptake than expected

Credit guarantee scheme sees small uptick in applications

Coronavirus Ian Guider 4 hours ago
Niamh O’Connell established Esmerelda Botanicals in March 2019

Making It Work: organic sanitiser makes for happy hands

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 4 hours ago
GoMappED founder Yuxin Wang grew up in Shijiazhuang in the Hebei province of northern China and worked as a solicitor before moving to Ireland in 2001

Making It Work: Online TEFL platform learns from pandemic

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1