TCD firm seeks €1m to fund launch of virus-killing robot

Akara Robotics, the Dublin-based start-up, has launched its new virus-killing robot called Violet, with the firm now raising €1 million to bring the product to market.

The company, founded in 2019, is a spin-out from the robotics lab at Trinity College Dublin. Violet is the firm’s follow-up to its first robot Stevie.

Stevie was developed to assist carers in retirement communities and help provide residents with social connections to their families. The robot was...