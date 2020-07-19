Taking on more debt is not solution to crisis, say SMEs

Joe Queenan and Rita Shanahan may be in different lines of business, but when it comes to the issue of taking on debt, they are of one mind.

“When you‘re trying to rebuild a business that has been flattened, adding more debt to the balance sheet is just not the solution,” Queenan, who runs Foxford Woollen Mills in Co Mayo, said.

Shanahan, who runs Lorimat jewellers in Dublin and Kilkenny, takes...