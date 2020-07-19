Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Taking on more debt is not solution to crisis, say SMEs

Business owners give a mixed reception to the government’s €2bn Covid-19 credit guarantee scheme

19th July, 2020
3
Jean McCabe, who owns clothing stores in Ennis and Galway, says getting credit from the SBCI has been difficult. Picture: Alan Place

Joe Queenan and Rita Shanahan may be in different lines of business, but when it comes to the issue of taking on debt, they are of one mind.

“When you‘re trying to rebuild a business that has been flattened, adding more debt to the balance sheet is just not the solution,” Queenan, who runs Foxford Woollen Mills in Co Mayo, said.

Shanahan, who runs Lorimat jewellers in Dublin and Kilkenny, takes...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: Digital travel magazine highlights local delights

Travel Routes was launched at the start of the year aimed at tourists visiting Ireland, but its focus now is on helping Irish people discover their own country

Elaine O'Regan | 8 hours ago

Making It Work: Academic software firm still making the grade for students

Terminalfour’s acquisition of Dublin-based BetterExaminations helped it weather the Covid-19 crisis

Elaine O'Regan | 8 hours ago

Making It Work: An upbeat approach boosts morale for remote workers

360 Entertainment offers virtual drumming workshops to help with staff team-building during the pandemic

Elaine O'Regan | 8 hours ago