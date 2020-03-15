Switch and save site aims to get you the best energy deals

WeSwitchU.ie is a new website promising Irish customers a simple online way to switch energy provider every year to take advantage of the best deals.

The business is the brainchild of Brendan Halpin, a chartered accountant from Limerick who developed the site over 12 months.

“We’re all really aware now of the need to cut their carbon footprint, but people don’t really engage with their own home energy use,” said Halpin, who previously worked in...