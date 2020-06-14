Survey: almost three in ten Irish firms have frozen all recruitment

A third of Irish firms are currently hiring staff, but 29 per cent have put a total freeze on bringing in new employees at the moment, new research has revealed.

Hays Ireland, a recruitment firm with offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick, surveyed 1,700 firms as part of its Wellbeing Matters report. The results show that a third of firms are hiring permanent and contract workers, while 37 per cent said they are not hiring....