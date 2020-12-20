Surge in €10,000-a-barrel sales for Dingle Distillery

Dingle Distillery is down to its final eight limited edition whiskey casks after a surge in sales of the special barrels, which cost between €10,000 and €12,000.

The firm launched its Descendants cask programme six weeks ago. The initiative allows people to invest in a whiskey cask and choose how long their personalised whiskey would mature in the barrel.

Each buyer receives a certificate of ownership, insurance, annual deliveries of the latest single malt release...