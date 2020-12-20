Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Surge in €10,000-a-barrel sales for Dingle Distillery

After launching six weeks ago, distiller is down to last eight limited edition whiskey barrels that allows people to invest in casks

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
20th December, 2020
Surge in €10,000-a-barrel sales for Dingle Distillery
Elliot Hughes, managing director of Dingle Distillery: cask programme sales ‘keep the lights on’

Dingle Distillery is down to its final eight limited edition whiskey casks after a surge in sales of the special barrels, which cost between €10,000 and €12,000.

The firm launched its Descendants cask programme six weeks ago. The initiative allows people to invest in a whiskey cask and choose how long their personalised whiskey would mature in the barrel.

Each buyer receives a certificate of ownership, insurance, annual deliveries of the latest single malt release...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Revenue have told some firms they must return temporary wage subsidy scheme (TWSS) money. Picture: Getty

Unexpected payback time: Revenue’s clawback of the TWSS

SMEs Killian Woods 1 hour ago
Harry Harte, managing director of Hartecaste Street Furniture, and his wife Anita

Making it work: Irish street furniture firm gets Brexit-ready for UK expansion

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 1 hour ago
Damien Long CEO and founder of Travel Master Picture. John Allen

Travelmaster hopes to close €500,000 seed funding round within a few months

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 1 hour ago
Rob Horgan, owner of Velo Coffee Roasters, at its new roasting facility in Cork city. Photo: Clare Keogh

Plans brewing as Velo Coffee Roasters announces €300,000 expansion

SMEs Peter O'Dwyer 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1