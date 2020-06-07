Sunday June 7, 2020
Supply chain giant helps small firms combat spiralling freight costs

Brands are partnering with Liam Casey’s PCH for delivery services as traditional supply chains face long delays and rising prices

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
7th June, 2020
Karl Swaine, Niall Horgan and Diarmuid McSweeney, co-founders of Gym + Coffee. Picture: Fergal Phillips.

Several Irish firms have partnered with PCH, Liam Casey's supply chain giant, to get their stock delivered direct to customers from China.

Irish firms have been hit by rising costs of air freight delivery in recent months. Costs for Gym+Coffee, the athleisure retailer, have risen from $4/kg to $25/kg.

The Irish brand, founded by Niall Horgan, Karl Swaine and Diarmuid McSweeney, is one of several Irish firms to sign a deal with PCH for...

