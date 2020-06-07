Supply chain giant helps small firms combat spiralling freight costs

Several Irish firms have partnered with PCH, Liam Casey's supply chain giant, to get their stock delivered direct to customers from China.

Irish firms have been hit by rising costs of air freight delivery in recent months. Costs for Gym+Coffee, the athleisure retailer, have risen from $4/kg to $25/kg.

The Irish brand, founded by Niall Horgan, Karl Swaine and Diarmuid McSweeney, is one of several Irish firms to sign a deal with PCH for...