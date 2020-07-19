Stretching out the national safety net

Leo Varadkar was back in a familiar role on Thursday, taking leaders’ questions in the Dáil in place of Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who was on other business in the North.

Varadkar, the new Minister for Enterprise, was at least fielding questions on issues under his brief when Pearse Doherty, the Sinn Féin finance spokesman, sought answers on the effect of Covid-19 on the hospitality sector and the pubs in particular...