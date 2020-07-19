Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Stretching out the national safety net

More people are heading back to work, but the government is still not ready to put an end to the temporary wage support scheme which has paid out more than €2bn since March

19th July, 2020
More and more sectors of the economy are getting back to ‘almost’ normal routines as businesses gradually reopen

Leo Varadkar was back in a familiar role on Thursday, taking leaders’ questions in the Dáil in place of Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who was on other business in the North.

Varadkar, the new Minister for Enterprise, was at least fielding questions on issues under his brief when Pearse Doherty, the Sinn Féin finance spokesman, sought answers on the effect of Covid-19 on the hospitality sector and the pubs in particular...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: Digital travel magazine highlights local delights

Travel Routes was launched at the start of the year aimed at tourists visiting Ireland, but its focus now is on helping Irish people discover their own country

Elaine O'Regan | 8 hours ago

Making It Work: Academic software firm still making the grade for students

Terminalfour’s acquisition of Dublin-based BetterExaminations helped it weather the Covid-19 crisis

Elaine O'Regan | 8 hours ago

Making It Work: An upbeat approach boosts morale for remote workers

360 Entertainment offers virtual drumming workshops to help with staff team-building during the pandemic

Elaine O'Regan | 8 hours ago