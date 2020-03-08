Sunday March 8, 2020
State credit scheme green-lit almost 120 loans with total value of €25m

8th March, 2020
It was anticipated that 1,800 businesses would be supported and 1,300 jobs created for every €150 million-worth of loans provided

Almost 120 loans with a combined value of €25 million were sanctioned under the state’s credit guarantee scheme last year, new figures show.

The figures represent an increase on 2018 levels, when 82 loans worth a combined €12.5 million were approved under the scheme, which was first introduced during the economic crash.

While the number and value of loans approved increased last year, just 64 were drawn down during both years. In 2019, €14.8 million-worth of...

