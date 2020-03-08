State credit scheme green-lit almost 120 loans with total value of €25m

Almost 120 loans with a combined value of €25 million were sanctioned under the state’s credit guarantee scheme last year, new figures show.

The figures represent an increase on 2018 levels, when 82 loans worth a combined €12.5 million were approved under the scheme, which was first introduced during the economic crash.

While the number and value of loans approved increased last year, just 64 were drawn down during both years. In 2019, €14.8 million-worth of...