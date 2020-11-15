Star Seafoods adds 10,000 new customers during pandemic

Star Seafoods, the Kenmare-based fish seller, has expanded its home delivery service to the biggest cities and urban hubs in Ireland, bringing in 10,000 new customers since the beginning of the pandemic.

The expanded online offering has mainly plugged a gap left by the closures of hundreds of the firm’s clients, according to Daniel McCarthy, owner of the business.

He said the company is still delivering 10 tonnes of fish a week despite 350...