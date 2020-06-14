Sonas launches touch-free range of bathroom products

As managing director at Sonas, Richard Sloan is the face of the Irish-owned bathroom supplier which employs 80 people in Dublin.

Sloan runs Sonas alongside Dermot Usher, the chief executive and son of John Usher, the company’s original founder, who started the business in 1978.

“I joined Sonas in 2003 and I’ve been managing director for five years now. Myself and Dermot both sit on the board, but my role is more about being the...