Soap maker doubles its staff as it cleans up on sanitiser

Soaring demand for hand sanitiser has led to the doubling of staff numbers at a Meath-based soap business.

The Handmade Soap Company was founded by Donagh Quigley and Gemma McGowan in 2010. Based in Slane, it manufactures a range of soaps, hand creams, shower gels, bath salts and candles.

Its products are sold through its own online store and by retailers including Avoca, Brown Thomas, Carraig Donn and Arnotts. The firm also produces toiletries for some...