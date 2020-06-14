Soap firm raises €1.9m to replenish stocks during pandemic

An Irish company has raised £1.9 million in financing to replenish stocks of hygiene products following a surge in sales of its hand sanitisers and increased demand for “thousands” of bath bombs.

The Soap Story, which has operations in Dublin and Belfast, has used Convertibill, the Irish non-bank trade finance platform, to raise the cash.

Simon Waring, business manager at the company, said sales of hand sanitiser first picked up in March and...