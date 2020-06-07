SMEs must upskill and adapt to the post-lockdown workplace

Small and medium-sized business owners will need to upskill themselves and their workforce to survive in the post-lockdown economy, according to Vanessa Tierney, chief executive of recruitment tech start-up Abodoo.

While SMEs grapple with the gradual reopening of businesses, there will be longer-term changes around the skillsets workers need, Tierney said.

The most visible change is the switch to remote working and how SMEs will manage that.