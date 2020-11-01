Sunday November 1, 2020
Sligo skincare company signs Hong Kong hotel deal

Voya Skincare’s seaweed-based products have landed it a contract with the Peninsula, one of the world’s landmark hotels

1st November, 2020
Mark Walton, co-founder of Voya with his wife Kira, in the treatment trying room at Voya in Finisklin, Sligo. Photo: James Connolly

Voya Skincare has landed a major new contract to supply the luxury Peninsula Hotel in Hong Kong with its range of seaweed-based spa treatments.

Mark Walton, co-founder of Voya with his wife Kira, described the deal as a “coup” for the Sligo-based company.

“In the global hotel industry world, the Peninsula Hong Kong is probably considered one of the landmark hotels in the world,” Walton told the Business Post. “It is the ...

