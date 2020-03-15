Sleep consultant dreams big to help end babies’ bedtime blues

Erica Hargaden’s sleepless nights after the birth of her first child prompted her to set up Babogue, a paediatric sleep consultancy, in 2017.

Based just outside Naas in Co Kildare, she works with parents around the country whose children’s sleep is disrupted.

“Parents who have babies and toddlers who aren’t sleeping well can really suffer. I had that experience myself. My first child nearly broke me,” she said.