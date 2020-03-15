Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Sleep consultant dreams big to help end babies’ bedtime blues

When Erica Hargaden’s first child kept her awake for nights on end, she pledged to help other parents enduring the same problem

15th March, 2020
Erica Hargaden, Babogue with her children Patrick, 4, Kate, 8, and Quinn, 10. Picture: Maura Hickey

Erica Hargaden’s sleepless nights after the birth of her first child prompted her to set up Babogue, a paediatric sleep consultancy, in 2017.

Based just outside Naas in Co Kildare, she works with parents around the country whose children’s sleep is disrupted.

“Parents who have babies and toddlers who aren’t sleeping well can really suffer. I had that experience myself. My first child nearly broke me,” she said.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Investment in Eppione to hit €1.25m with Enterprise Ireland boost

Dublin tech firm is to receive €300,000 from the state body

Elaine O'Regan | 1 hour ago

Building a digital platform for construction sector contracts

Frustration with poor contract management led building consultant Pádraig Neylon to set up +AddJust

Elaine O'Regan | 1 hour ago

Switch and save site aims to get you the best energy deals

WeSwitchU.ie uses data analytics to sniff out the best deals

Elaine O'Regan | 1 hour ago