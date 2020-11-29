Tuesday December 1, 2020
Skibbereen hot-desking hub to double capacity

Ludgate Hub in Skibbereen, Co Cork plans to create a second base in a former school in the town

29th November, 2020
Grainne O'Keeffe, chief executive of Ludgate Hub in Skibbereen, Co Cork: ‘Ludgate is bringing people home, people who want to be home and want to contribute to the local economy.’ Photo: Cathal Noonan

The Ludgate Hub in Skibbereen is set for a major expansion after a group of high-profile backers including Seán O’Driscoll, the former Glen Dimplex chief executive, bought a new premises that will double its capacity when it opens next year.

O’Driscoll, along with fellow Ludgate board members John Field, a local businessman, and Rosaleen Blair, the chief executive of Alexander Mann Solutions, has bought the old Mercy Heights secondary school in...

