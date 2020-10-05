Monday October 5, 2020
Simply Fit Food acquired by Around Noon

The new owner is aiming to double the Louth-based firm’s annual sales in just 12 months

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
5th October, 2020
Evelyn Garland and Luke Judge set up Simply Fit Food in 2017. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Simply Fit Food, an Irish readymade meal start-up, has been acquired for an undisclosed amount by Around Noon, the Newry-based food group.

Evelyn Garland and Luke Judge set up Simply Fit Food in 2017. The Louth-based firm has developed a range of ready-made meals and this year launched a new line of soup products.

In a statement that announced the acquisition, Around Noon said the deal would allow the firm to diversify its product offering.

