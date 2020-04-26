Tuesday April 28, 2020
Sibley: state must not ‘socialise’ losses of banks and landlords

The Central Bank deputy governor’s comments reflect policymakers’ concern at the prospect of once again burdening the taxpayer with losses of private enterprise

26th April, 2020
Ed Sibley’s comments come as the government is under growing pressure to significantly improve the supports available to businesses

The government must not “socialise” losses that would otherwise be borne by banks or landlords in seeking to support businesses struggling to survive the country’s current economic collapse, the deputy governor of the Central Bank has warned.

Ed Sibley's comments come as the government is under growing pressure to significantly improve the supports available to businesses that have had to shut as a result of public health measures introduced to tackle...

